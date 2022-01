Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales process. During the course of the pandemic, mortgage professionals have seen origination volumes for refi and purchase skyrocket as they have simultaneously faced challenges of accessing properties and completing in-person inspections. The appraisal process is ripe for change, and we’ve seen an acceleration of innovation in the last two years. Join HW Media’s COO Diego Sanchez as he talks with industry experts on the role of appraisers as the industry moves forward.

