In Rawlins, progress made in the various areas of focus identified in the city’s strategic plan is now being logged in report cards which indicate whether or not a supporting project is on schedule. The city manager hopes the new method, along with quarterly discussions about the report cards, will make it easier for members of the governing body and the public to hold the staff accountable. Cali O’Hare takes a look at the highlights.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO