The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO