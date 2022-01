Happy New Year! It's time once again to check the numbers for Texarkana and the surrounding area and yes, cases are up significantly this week. That's reported cases, hospitalizations are up in Texas Trauma Service Area F (see charts below) which includes Texarkana, New Boston, and Paris, but not as much as you might think. The chart shows 76 people hospitalized, up from 46 last week, 23 are in ICU up from 11, 8 on ventilators up from 2 last week, and still 0 pediatric hospitalizations in our area.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO