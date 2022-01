Costa Rica, a beautiful country that lies on the Central American isthmus, is home to 5% of the world’s bio-diversity and has a reputation for 115 years of undisturbed democracy. Costa Rica also vetoes euthanasia, and animal shelters are scarce. This “no kill, no shelter” policy has drawn the attention of many animal advocacies. Although the policy is applauded, another problem surfaces: overpopulation. Costa Rica is also home to three to five hundred thousand stray animals. The country relies on low-cost, community based sterilization and foster care for strays. To regulate the issue of overpopulation, communities need to unite and work towards a solution. This does cost money, and not every individual has the financial means to aid half a million stray animals. This is why the McKee Project was founded.

