Colorado Springs, CO

January brings awareness to human trafficking

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Experts say there are about 400,000 victims of human trafficking in the United States right now, and Colorado is no exception.

Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed January 11th as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Colorado.  Polis says it's just one way to bring more visibility to a growing problem in our country.

"There are more modern-day slaves today than there have been at any other point in human history,” said Laura Parker, the co-founder of Exodus Road.

Exodus Road is a global non-profit headquartered in Colorado Springs. They work with law enforcement around the world to fight human trafficking crimes.

"Empower survivors, provide training for the community to help people recognize and understand what human trafficking looks like in their own backyards," said Parker.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Colorado reported 137 cases of human trafficking in 2020.

From data collected by the Colorado Human Trafficking Council , 12 incidents were reported by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

No cases were reported in Pueblo in 2020, but the police department says those numbers aren't always accurate because of the difficulty with reporting.

"I think here particularly we have a disproportionate amount of homeless youth and that population is at huge risk for sex trafficking specifically. Then we also have labor trafficking here in Southern Colorado as well," said Parker.

According to the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline, the top industry for labor trafficking is traveling sales crews, and for sex trafficking, it's illicit massage and spa parlors.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says there are nearly three dozen illicit spa parlors.

"It’s also really important to note that in Colorado that definitely the illicit spa industry is a place where sex trafficking can occur not only for foreign women but for United States citizens," said Parker.

Parker says some of the easiest ways people can combat human trafficking is by monitoring what you buy. Parker says a lot of products come from slave labor.

It's also important to keep an eye out for some of the more vulnerable populations like kids in the foster care system.

Exodus Road also launched a free program for people to learn more about human trafficking and signs to look out for.

