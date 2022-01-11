ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude (clg22) rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Oil producers aren’t keeping up with demand, causing prices to stay high

Nearly two years ago, the world’s oil producers slammed on the brakes and drastically cut production as the pandemic gripped the world’s economies. The sharp pullback came with an implicit promise that as factories reopened and planes returned to the air, the oil industry would revive, too, gradually scaling up production to help economies return to pre-pandemic health.
U.S. business inventories climb 1.3% in November

U.S. business inventories jumped 1.2% in November, the government said Friday. Sales rose 0.7% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.25 from 1.24. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract climbed 6.2%, according to FactSet data.
Diesel Markets Are Soaring

Diesel markets are jumping everywhere. Diesel markets are jumping everywhere, a positive indicator for oil prices more widely. In Asia, the lowest inventories in years have driven margins from making the fuel to a four-month high. Winter there is chillier than usual and demand for transport, industrial and heating fuels are getting a boost.
Bitcoin price news – live: BTC surges in value as US inflation hits 39-year high

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Thursday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
