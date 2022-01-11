ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

MHS Facebook video showing rescue of kitten from pipe going viral

 4 days ago
A Facebook video of the rescue of a kitten by the Michigan Humane Society is going viral.

The kitten, who has been named Mo, was found in a pipe at a home near Grand River and the Southfield Fwy on January 4.

Crews from MHS were able to pull Mo free from the pipe. He was checked out and has since been placed in the care of a foster. Mo will eventually be made available for adoption. However, it is not yet clear when that will be.

You can watch the rescue in the Facebook post below:

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

