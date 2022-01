Alongside the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One was the release of Warzone Pacific. Other than a new map, the battle royale also got even more weapons to take into the fight. From day one, shotguns in Call of Duty: Vanguard have been one of the most dominant weapons in the battle royale. So much so that Raven Software has responded to fans calling for the overpowered akimbo Double Barrel shotgun to be nerfed. The Combat Shotgun is no different, and with the best attachments, you can build a strong class to take into your next Warzone Pacific match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO