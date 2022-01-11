Red Cross Announces the U.S Has Critically Low Blood Supply

Joern Poliex/Getty Images

January is national blood donor month and YOUR help is needed!

Did you know that every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood? I did not know that and I have donated blood before. Right now it is more important than ever that everyone gets out and donates if you can. Blood supply levels are at a critically low level right now, so low that The Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

In a statement, the Red Cross warned the public of the consequences of its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. They also went on to say that it had “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.”

The Red Cross is urging the public to make an appointment to donate blood as “blood and platelets donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply, Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.” -Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.

If you are interested in donating blood you can reach out to Vitalant.

In order to make sure you have a spot, appointments are strongly encouraged! You can make your appointment here or call 877-258-4825 to schedule your appointment time.

Make the decision NOW to become a blood donor in 2022 and help potentially save a life.