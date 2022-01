A 53-year-old woman was found dead Friday in a north Harris County home after a fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Fire officials and deputies went around 5 a.m. to the 2700 block of Trementina, where they found the woman dead in a home and a man, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old outside, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The three people outside were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, authorities said.

