The Thunder played with a lead for the majority of the ball game before Cleveland leveled the playing field behind a strong third-quarter swing. The turn of events set up a final frame that went down to the final minutes as both teams exchanged blows offensively. Despite falling short 107-102, OKC dominated in the rebounding battle, three Thunder players scored 17 or more points including Darius Bazley who led all reserves with 17 points and seven boards.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO