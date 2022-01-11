ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuukka Rask signs with Bruins, could start this week

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbtkR_0dipvp8d00

Tuukka Rask is ready, he’s back, and he’ll be going straight to the NHL.

On Tuesday, the Bruins signed Rask to a one-year deal worth $1 million. Since Rask's salary will be prorated, he will actually earn $545,000.

Rask told The Greg Hill Show in August that he would be "a cheap goalie" for the Bruins. This deal would certainly qualify.

The move likely sets up Rask to make his season debut sometime this week. General manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday afternoon that Rask will back up Linus Ullmark for Wednesday's game against Montreal. That could mean he gets his first start Thursday against Philadelphia.

In a corresponding move, Sweeney said Jeremy Swayman has been assigned to AHL Providence. That was always the natural move, as Swayman does not need to go through waivers.

Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins last week and was scheduled to start their game last Friday, but the P-Bruins’ games on Friday and Sunday both got postponed due to COVID issues with their opponent, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The new plan for Rask remained up in the air over the next few days, as he continued to practice with Providence. Rask could have stayed with the P-Bruins and played in one or two games this weekend for them, but obviously he and the Bruins came to the conclusion that he was ready for NHL action and no longer needed a rehab start or two.

Rask said on Thursday that he felt “great” and thought he would only need one or two games in the AHL before joining the big club this week. While the game action part of the equation got scrapped, the timeline for his return to Boston ultimately didn’t change.

Cassidy praised the way all three goalies have handled Rask’s inevitable return , and Rask said the three of them have gotten along “great,” even if some on the outside have tried to suggest there’s some sort of controversy or tension.

“Obviously people from the outside are looking for controversy,” Rask said. “There’s always controversy when you play in Boston. But so far, sharing the net with Sway and Linus in practice, we get along great. It’s been good. Like I said, I just want to help out as much as I can.”

Rask, the Bruins' all-time winningest goalie, is now back for a 15th season with the team. He went 15-5-2 with a .913 save percentage last season while battling the hip injury that ultimately forced him to undergo surgery over the summer. The last time he was healthy, in 2019-20, he finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ overtime win over the Predators

The Bruins were able to pull away with a win after blowing multiple leads. The Boston Bruins encountered a similar situation from Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers during Saturday’s matinee against a fellow red-hot team in the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. The Preds came back from...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Don Sweeney
NESN

Bruins Reportedly Putting Karson Kuhlman On Waivers

The Boston Bruins are clearing a spot on the roster by waiving a forward. Karson Kuhlman was put on waivers Sunday, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman. Kuhlman had played in 19 NHL games this season. For much of his time in the NHL, Kuhlman has been the spare forward who gets put into a bottom-six role when the Bruins needed a boost of energy or a stopgap due to injury.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest On Injuries, Bruins In COVID-19 Protocol

The Bruins are on a roll, winning seven of their last eight games, and they’re not even 100% healthy. Boston is dealing with injuries and COVID-19, with three defensemen in protocol, including Matt Grzelcyk who entered Thursday, but it could be getting back some reinforcements soon. Derek Forbort, who...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2022 Trade Targets on the Vancouver Canucks

The Boston Bruins are on absolute fire, as they have won five straight games and eight out of their first nine games in 2022. This has been a monstrous boost for them, too, as they now have a 22-11-2 record and are inching closer to the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division. Although it’s been quite enjoyable watching them play so well, it’s fair to say that they would benefit from adding to their roster. One team who they should consider contacting is their 2011 Stanley Cup Final opponent – the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Greg Hill Show#Ahl Providence#The P Bruins#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Why Bruce Cassidy Feels Urho Vaakanainen ‘Is Going To Make It’

Urho Vaakanainen has seen an uptick in his ice time, and it payed off Saturday for the Boston Bruins in overtime. With things tied up against the Nashville Predators, he and Charlie McAvoy were the last line of defense in front of goalie Linus Ullmark on an odd-man rush almost two minutes into the extra period. But Vaakanainen broke up the Predators’ attack and got the puck to Taylor Hall.
NHL
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Friday’s Celtics-76ers Clash After Landing In Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday night’s Celtics-76ers game will not include another Marcus Smart vs. Joel Embiid battle. Smart has been ruled out after being placed in Health & Safety Protocols on Thursday. Smart is now the 15th member of the Celtics to enter protocol this season. The Celtics point guard was initially classified as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, but was downgraded to out Friday morning. He missed Wednesday’s win in Indiana with a thigh contusion, which was Boston’s first victory without him this season. The team is 1-3 when he doesn’t play, and now will have to go without him in...
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy