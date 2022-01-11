ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Man indicted on child porn charges

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on 114 child pornography-related charges. Harley E. Everhart II, of 1100 Country Club Court, is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The dates of his court...

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic faces deportation as start of Australian Open approaches

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic presented their case to a panel of three judges on Sunday, hoping the tennis star will be allowed to stay in Australia and compete in the first major tournament of the year. Djokovic's visa was revoked over not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Roxana Saberi has the latest.
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, OH
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carter
The Hill

Youngkin inaugurated as first GOP Virginia governor in over a decade

Glenn Youngkin (R) was sworn in as Virginia’s governor on Saturday, marking the first time a Republican was inaugurated to the office in over a decade. “In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before. Twenty-five percent more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians. 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people,” Youngkin said on a sunny day in the commonwealth. “We stand here today as the messengers of that movement and trusted to protect liberty, create opportunity, and build unity for the hard work ahead. This celebration is about that movement.”
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy