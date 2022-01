ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor Public Art Commission has named its four winners of the 2021 Golden Paintbrush Awards. “It’s really exciting to be able to bring this award back and illustrate the value of public art during such a pivotal time,” said Sarah Fuller, vice chair of Ann Arbor Public Art Commission. “This award allows the community to have a voice which is important to us. As the art commission helps foster new works, we’re able to move forward with that knowledge directly from the public.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO