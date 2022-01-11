ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Home Sweet Dome? What Jerry Jones Wants Sunday at AT&T Stadium

By Richie Whitt
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnSYc_0dipvGgY00

The trendy "upset alert" pick in the NFL Playoffs this weekend is none other than the San Francisco 49ers over the Dallas Cowboys. The cutesy consensus narrative:

"It's a bad matchup for Dallas."

While the 49ers will try to bully the Cowboys on the field, the team's coach and owner are asking fans for help in the stands.

Speaking on his weekly 105.3 The Fan radio show, Jerry Jones said Tuesday he wants to see attendance Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium reach a rare threshold.

Said Jones, "I’d like to push that 100,000 this week. It'll be roaring.”

Coach Mike McCarthy is also pleading for maximum effort from America's Team's fan base.

"I just don’t want to see a lot of the other fans,” McCarthy said Monday. "Our crowd has been great, just the energy. I know that’ll be there. I love the white towels; that’s always a good thing. AT&T’s been rocking, and frankly, we have a big responsibility in that ourselves. We need to get out there and get going fast and get the crowd into the game. This is going to be a great afternoon.”

In their upset rally over the Rams last weekend, 49ers fans swamped Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and turned it into a deafening sea of red. Admitted Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford of the atmosphere inside his own stadium:

"It was a tough environment for us to communicate in.”

Added Rams coach Sean McVay, "It did catch us off-guard.”

The Cowboys are 3-1 in playoff games in Arlington. They drew 94,327 for the 2018 Wild Card win over the Seahawks, and this season led the NFL in attendance by 15,000, averaging more than 93.000 per game.

But they haven't topped 100,000 for a game since the stadium opened against the Giants on Sept. 20, 2009. That crowd - 105,121 - is the record for football, but the 2010 NBA All-Star Game holds AT&T's record attendance at 108,713. Other events to top 100,000 there: WrestleMania 32 in 2016 (101,763), George Strait's final tour in 2014 (104,793) and a Taylor Swift concert in 2018 (105,002).

The Cowboys were only 5-3 at home (7-2 on the road), including a recent loss to an Arizona Cardinals team that swept the 49es in the NFC West.

With ticket prices for Sunday’s game more than tripling on re-sale sites such as SeatGeek and NFL Ticket Exchange, it could signal a potential "Red Sea" headed from northern California to north Texas. In the 2014 season opener, 49ers fans filled AT&T Stadium in support of a team that was coming off consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl and NFC Championship.

“When you have the stadium the size that we have - which is easily the highest-attended stadium in the NFL - you’re going to have opposing jerseys in there, opposing fans, opposing colors,” Jones said. “I welcome it. I think it’s a great atmosphere.”

The Cowboys are only 61-47 (56 percent win percentage) all-time in Arlington. With a high temperature expected in the 50s Sunday, AT&T Stadium's doors and roof will likely be closed. Playing in that "dome" configuration since 2009, the Cowboys are 40-28.

Comments / 2

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

Let's watch some playoff football. The Cowboys haven't been here in three seasons. Not only has that been a long wait, but this week alone seems like an eternity as we analyze this matchup with the 49ers. Check out what are staff writers think will happen in Sunday's Wild Card...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys star defensive player ruled out for Sunday

There’s some bad news coming out of the Dallas Cowboys camp on Friday. As the Cowboys prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, in what is being deemed by some the upset matchup of the weekend, Jon Machota reports that linebacker Keanu Neal has been ruled out of the game. Neal will miss the game with a strained bicep and is listed on the Cowboys Friday injury report with a chest and elbow injury. Originally believed to be a game-time decision, Dallas has announced that they will be without one of their key defensive starters.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message For Cowboys Fans

We’re just a few days away from watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off in the first round of the playoffs, and clearly, star quarterback Dak Prescott can’t wait much longer for kickoff. During this Thursday’s media session, Prescott revealed his expectations for the atmosphere...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

NFL Playoff Predictions: Who Will Win Super Bowl LVI?

One of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory has narrowed the field down to 14 teams and 13 games. Wild-card weekend has been spread out to include Super Duper Monday (or whatever the league is calling it), and this is one week later than we’re used to doing things, but the format is the same as last season’s.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Junior Siavii, ex-Chiefs and Cowboys player, found dead in prison while awaiting trial

Siavii was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL draft but knee and spinal injuries forced him out of football before he could get to a ten-year pension. Siavii also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in his short career. Hopefully, his family will donate his brain to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research because, regardless of the cause of his death, his life was clearly marred by bad decisions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo shares strong words on Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ potential

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers pass offense are set for a keen test in the NFC wild-card round against the Trevon Diggs-led Cowboys secondary. Diggs had quite a breakout regular season in his second year with the Cowboys. Although he allowed a bulk of yards in coverage over the campaign, his stout ball-hawking skill set played a crucial role in his 11-interception season, which also included 21 passes defended.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
George Strait
Person
Jerry Jones
AthlonSports.com

NFC Wild Card Prediction and Preview: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Two of the NFL's signature franchises will face off on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The surging San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) have had their share of epic battles in the playoffs over the years, and Sunday promises to provide another dramatic chapter in this rivalry. It has been a while since these two teams met in the postseason, as in 1995 when Steve Young and the 49ers defeated the Cowboys' "Triplets" (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin) 38-28 in the NFC Championship Game in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jerry Jones Knows Who He Would Hire To Replace Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones already has a replacement coach in mind for Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys fail to meet postseason expectations. No pressure, Mike. Jones has said already that it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys this postseason. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t even played in the Super Bowl since 1996. And don’t forget the Cowboys will most likely have to get past teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to even reach the Super Bowl, and that’ll only be possible if they beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Cowboys#Team#At T#Giants#Nba
FanSided

Amari Cooper could care less about Cowboys’ doubters

Mike McCarthy’s team hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. And the Dallas Cowboys’ veteran wideout for the naysayers. The Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5 and won the NFC East for the first time since 2018. Mike McCarthy’s team led the NFL in scoring with a robust 530 points. And a club that gave up the most points in a season in franchise history (473) a year ago knocked that down by 115 points (358) – with one extra game played.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Makes His Feelings On 49ers Extremely Clear

Plenty of NFL fans think the San Francisco 49ers are going to upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dak Prescott‘s heard the chatter, but he doesn’t care. Similarly to the 49ers, the Cowboys were on fire to end the season. They won five of their last six games to finish at 12-5. What’s their reward? A date in the NFC Wild Card round against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys could replace Mike McCarthy with Kellen Moore if team fails to meet postseason expectations

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may consider a coaching change should the team fall short of expectations this season, league sources said, with both of his top assistants to head coach Mike McCarthy drawing serious head coaching interest from other teams. Several sources who know Jones well indicated that a loss in the wild card round would prompt Jones to at least consider the direction of the team as coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore prepare for numerous head coaching interviews.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Cowboys Coaching News

On Saturday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already knows who Mike McCarthy’s replacement will be if the team doesn’t make a strong playoff push. An anonymous source told CBS Sports that Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy