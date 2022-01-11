Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum says he and Jaylen Brown 'want to try and figure it out together'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Amid all of the clamoring from certain familiar corners of the Boston Celtics media sphere for the franchise to split up their star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the midst of yet another spate of substandard outcomes for the team, the young duo sat down with each other to take the temperature of their partnership.

They emerged still committed to making things work in Boston despite the noise and losses that had been the impetus behind their conversation in the first place while the Celtics seemed to find some footing in the win column at the same time.

Asked about the conversation after the Celtics nabbed an overtime win against a struggling, desperate Indiana Pacers outfit, and Tatum seemed happy. “It was good,” he began.

“Obviously, we live in a world where we’re on our phones and on TV, and we see all the things about (how) we can’t play together, and everybody in the media saying that one of us has to go,” added Tatum.

“We just had to talk about (how) we both want to be here, and we both want to figure it out. Because there are not many players in the league like (Jaylen Brown) — the grass isn’t always greener, and we’ve had some great stretches. I think this year hasn’t been what was expected, but I think, in the long run, it can be good for us. We’ve got to figure some things out. But I think the most important thing is we both want it, extremely bad, and we want to try and figure it out together. So for us to be on the same page, I think, is extremely important because knowing that, we’ve got each others’ back.”

“We’re going to give it all we’ve got to try and figure this out, regardless of what people may say,” he finished.

Sometimes it is easy to forget these two are both not even 26 years old with the maturity they demonstrate on and off the court both.

It can be equally frustrating when Tatum and Brown brush off a loss with seeming unconcern, but it is clear that they do care, and that they care about playing together.

One day perhaps not so long from now it may make sense to revisit whether the pair are a good fit. But for now, it seems the team — and the pair of 2021 All-Stars — are committed to improving Boston’s play that does not involve splitting up Brown and Tatum.

