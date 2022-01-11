ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New law aims to protect Chicago’s domestic workers

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7JWD_0dipv53o00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As of Jan. 1, 2022, all nannies, care workers, and home cleaners who work in Chicago must be provided a written contract.

The City of Chicago introduced the law which says contracts should include the workers’ wage and schedule and be written in their native language.

“This law makes professional the jobs of those who provide in-home care for our elderly, our children, and who clean our homes,” said Anna Jakubek, a domestic worker organizer with Arise Chicago.

“It ends decades of unfair and often racist practices against those who make our lives possible.”

“After many years of fighting for inclusion in employment laws, it is very exciting to have new protections that go beyond the basic minimum,” added Magdalena Zylinska.

The new law applies to all domestic workers in the city, regardless of their immigration status, and will be enforced by the Chicago Office of Labor Standards.

“If the employer fails to provide a contract, the Office of Labor Standards can fine an employer $500 for every time they fail to provide a written contract in the worker's primary language,” said Militza Pagan, an attorney with Shriver Center on Poverty Law.

To ensure domestic workers know about the new law, Arise Chicago launched an outreach program to offer free training on drafting an initial contract.

Those interested in getting help can refer to the Arise Chicago website for contract samples or call its hotlines in English, Spanish and Polish.

www.arisechicago.org/dw

Español:  312-833-1058

English:  312-833-1810

Polish:  312-835-1085

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Workers#Poverty#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBBM News Radio

Art Institute employees vote to unionize

After a 142-44 vote, the employees are one step closer to creating the Art Institute of Chicago Workers United Union. A letter from union leaders to employees says the next steps include meetings, elections and elections for a bargaining team.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy