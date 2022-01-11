Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Does Real Madrid know something about Boston Celtics reserve forward Juancho Hernangomez that we don’t?

Reporting from El Mundo’s Lucas Sáez-Bravo suggests it might, given Sáez-Bravo is reporting the European basketball club plans to target Hernangomez this summer.

The Spanish power forward is under contract through next season with the Celtics, however, and would need to be waived by Boston (or the team that holds his rights) for such a pursuit to make sense. It is possible Real Madrid is reading the financial tea leaves given Hernangomez’s deal is not guaranteed next season.

With the Madrid native playing fewer minutes for a team that would prefer to avoid being a taxpaying club, it is not a massive leap to assume the big man will be a free agent before the end of the season.

If Real Madrid is successful in signing Hernangomez, the team will have a Celtics-in-exile roster. Former Boston big men Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele are already on the team.

