WATCH: Boston's Jaylen Brown gets 26 points, career-high 15 boards, 6 assists vs. Pacers in OT win

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he may have been snubbed in the NBA’s most recent Player of the Week honors, Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown hung 50 points on the Orlando Magic and produced his first career triple-double against the New York Knicks. He hit another career high in the Celtics’ 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Brown put up 26 points, 15 boards (the career-high), 6 assists and a block while shooting 11-of-26 from the floor, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in 44 minutes of floor time counting the overtime period.

The Celtics needed everything Brown had in the tank to get the win in one of the uglier games the team has played in a while.

But a win — ugly or not — is a win, and if you want to see the highlights from the Georgia native that helped secure it, be sure to check out the clip embedded above from YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

