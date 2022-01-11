ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget remembered by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ host Tom Bergeron as a ‘lovable lunatic’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Bergeron recalled one of his most memorable on-screen appearances with the fellow “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Bob Saget. Bergeron took over as host of the popular comedy series after Saget left in 1997. Following news of Saget’s sudden death at age 65 over the weekend, Bergeron was among the...

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
Tom Bergeron
Bob Saget
Vin Di Bona
Alfonso Ribeiro
Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings. Watch the interview above. In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.” Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play. LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.
Every generation has their own TV dad who becomes so familiar, he’s like a real member of the family. In earlier eras, it may have been Andy Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show” or Carl Winslow on “Family Matters.” For me, growing up in the 2000s, it was Danny Tanner on “Full House.” I wasn’t born when the sitcom first aired in 1987, but watching re-runs on TBS became as essential a part of my after-school routine as homework and dance classes. I’ll admit I wasn’t a “Full House” loyalist because of Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at 65...
Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
Source: Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orange County, Florida (Information):. Orlando, Florida: Bob Saget, actor and comedian who played Danny Tanner in “Full House” and hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” is dead after being found inside a hotel room on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.
Whether it was what he brought to the table as Danny Tanner, the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos or as a stand-up comic, there was something we could all love about Bob Saget. Heart-felt tributes have been pouring in since the comedian who was 65, passed away Sunday (1.9). One from John Stamos said, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” For more, click here.
