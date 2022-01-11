WATCH: Can Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens help Ime Udoka?

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As might be expected with any new head coach, Ime Udoka has had some bumps in the road during his first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. While some decisions regarding his starters and rotations have caused fans and analysts occasional confusion, there appears to be recognition regarding what does and does not work with this iteration of the Celtics reflected in recent choices made by the coach.

Still, one has to wonder if a little advice could help — or perhaps is already helping — the first-time head coach improve the logical foundations of who shares the court with whom and when. And with former head coach and current President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens available to bounce ideas off, perhaps there is already someone in-house to give Udoka feedback on where his coaching could be stronger.

In a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, host Evan Valenti is joined by Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham to talk about Udoka’s role in the Celtics’ recent struggles, and whether Stevens is an underutilized resource Udoka could be drawing on for help fixing them.

Watch the pod embedded above to hear their takes on the Portland native’s work so far this season, and what he might do to improve it.

