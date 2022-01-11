ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Can Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens help Ime Udoka?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cusio_0dipty0k00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As might be expected with any new head coach, Ime Udoka has had some bumps in the road during his first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. While some decisions regarding his starters and rotations have caused fans and analysts occasional confusion, there appears to be recognition regarding what does and does not work with this iteration of the Celtics reflected in recent choices made by the coach.

Still, one has to wonder if a little advice could help — or perhaps is already helping — the first-time head coach improve the logical foundations of who shares the court with whom and when. And with former head coach and current President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens available to bounce ideas off, perhaps there is already someone in-house to give Udoka feedback on where his coaching could be stronger.

In a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, host Evan Valenti is joined by Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham to talk about Udoka’s role in the Celtics’ recent struggles, and whether Stevens is an underutilized resource Udoka could be drawing on for help fixing them.

Watch the pod embedded above to hear their takes on the Portland native’s work so far this season, and what he might do to improve it.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Brad Stevens talks possible Isaiah Thomas return

The Boston Celtics are on a bit of a run, winning each of the last three games, including two against the Indiana Pacers. This is the exact type of form the team needs ahead of its next two games, against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls. It may also be the kick they need to add at the trade deadline instead of selling off pieces like guard Dennis Schroder.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Ime Udoka not worried about loss to 76ers

Marshall Bruce Mathers III once uttered a famous phrase that empathizes with what most Boston Celtics fans are feeling in this moment: “snap back to reality.”. Eminem quotes aside, the Celtics lost an ugly game to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It was a night filled with turnovers, a terrible first quarter, and worst of all, bad vibes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
NESN

Ime Udoka Praises Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith After Loss To 76ers

The Celtics may have gotten dominated by the 76ers, but there were a few bright spots from the game. Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith combined for 27 points in Boston’s 111-99 loss to Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid proved to be too much for the Celtics as they saw their three-game win streak come to an end.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Boston’s youth flashes talent against 76ers, zone defense and Payton Pritchard annoying neighbors

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics waved their surrender early in the fourth quarter. The 76ers hadn’t let them any closer throughout the third quarter, when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played all 12 minutes. As the deficit didn’t shrink enough, that’s when Boston coach Ime Udoka unleashed his bench, pulling all of his starters in the early minutes of the fourth.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Basketball Operations#Forbes Sports#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Video captures fight in Section 104 during Kings vs. Lakers game

Guess it’s still a rivalry. After the Sacramento Kings went on a 24-3 run against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter on Wednesday, a fight broke out in Section 104 at Golden 1 Center. Fists flew and fans were ejected around the same time the Lakers charged...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy