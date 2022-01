Every actor has to deal with that one film that winds up being less than a great success in their career. For Ben Affleck, that movie is Gigli, the rom-com crime film that set the Oscar winner’s career and personal life spinning in a lot of different directions. But of course, time has brought a lot of perspective to Affleck’s thoughts on the film he dubs a “famous bomb” and “a disaster” in a new interview for Entertainment Weekly. The actor shares that the studio leaned into his relationship with co-star Jennifer Lopez since it was generating headlines everywhere. He explains...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO