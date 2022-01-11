How to Install Qprompt Teleprompter Software

Installing software one program at a time can be a bit slow and tedious. Would you prefer to install multiple Windows 10 and 11 software packs in one batch instead? Well, you can do just that with a couple of methods. Windows has a Command Prompt tool with which you...
Squid Proxy is a caching proxy, supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems. This guide details how to install...
Ruby on Rails, or simply Rails, is an open-source web application framework built on top of the Ruby programming language. It is used by many developers since it makes application development very simple. Basically, it’s a model-view-controller framework that provides default structures for databases, web pages, and various web services....
Most of us are familiar with Docker as a popular Container runtime for major Linux distributions. However, when it comes to the RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, Docker is not officially supported. Learn how to install and manage Podman containers in RHEL systems here.
The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is an incredibly powerful tool for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 with a raft of easily installable distros at hand in the Microsoft Store. But you're not limited to only those available through the Store. It's perfectly possible to install other distributions using the built-in WSL tools so long as you have the right files on hand.
Rust has been adopted by hundreds of big companies in production environments. From applications like Dropbox, Firefox, and Cloudflare, to embedded devices and scalable web services, Rust can be used on all of those types of applications and deployments. In this guide, you will learn how to install Rust programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye. We will be using the rustup toolchain for installing and managing Rust on the Debian system.
Installing Android applications on your Windows 11 PC is possible, but the process can be complicated. When it comes to completing the task, you have several options. Certain solutions are denser than others, while some alternatives are easier to digest. To make the process as easy as possible, let’s run...
It's been found out recently that Norton 360 is installing crypto mining software on the computers of its users. What's even more unsettling is the fact that the crypto mining software that Norton installs is not that easy to remove by itself. If you think it's an exploit or a rogue programmer, think again, as Norton also skims a commission off the cryptocurrency that's mined.
File Transfer Protocol or FTP is one of the most well-known network protocols. It is not secure compared to SFTP or SCP, but is still many users’ first choice for transferring files between a server and a client. In this guide, we will show you how to install vsftpd FTP Server on Debian 11 and how to secure it using an SSL/TLS certificate.
Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it’s using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user’s access to a certain directory, you’ll have to move between users at some point. In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Learn how to install and use Extension Manager here.
Bash (Bourne Again Shell) is the default shell in practically all Linux-based operating systems. All the commands we write in the terminal are interpreted by the shell and become part of its history. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to manage Bash history.
Ubuntu Desktop on Raspberry Pi arrived officially with the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release, but it was only recommended for the Raspberry Pi 4 models with 4GB or 8GB RAM, Raspberry Pi 400, as well as Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Module 4). Well, that’s about to change as Canonical wants...
After two months of development, Linux kernel 5.16 is here to introduce the futex_waitv() kernel system call from Collabora, which promises to make your gaming experience faster when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine. Linux kernel 5.16 also adds support for Intel’s Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX)...
KDE Frameworks 5.90 is here to improve the scroll behavior in QtQuick apps, especially in the Plasma Wayland session when using fractional scaling. It will also add a more modern style, without frames, to System Settings pages that display a single big grid or list, and improve file listing speed in directories that contain lots of files and folders. Learn more about the new release here.
