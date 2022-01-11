18 Schema That Change the Way You See the World

Here we are in this recurring nightmare: Schools open and close with little hope for normalcy. Students, educators, parents, and politicians agonize. No clear path, no clear directives. Record staff absences in Boston, for example, threaten to compromise the school system’s ability to safely operate. In some regions it is the teacher's unions vs. the parents in a fight to keep schools open, in other districts, it is the parents demanding remote learning alternatives. Many caregivers—with the brunt of responsibility still disproportionally falling to women—can't be childcare workers, teachers, and afterschool providers while working full-time jobs from home. This nightmare is not only repeating across the U.S., it’s a worldwide phenomenon.

