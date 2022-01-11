ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Rotary Foundation seeking grant applicants for health-related services

By Independent staff report
 4 days ago
MASSILLON – The Massillon Rotary Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that sponsor projects focusing on health, wellness and other charitable purposes.

The foundation provides grants specifically for the Massillon and Western Stark County areas. Grant applications are reviewed quarterly.

Applications and guidelines are available via a link at www.massillonrotary.org.

Massillon Rotary Foundation was established in 1989 as a charitable trust. In 2010, it received funds from the former Massillon Community Hospital to be administered in accordance with the donors’ intent for health-related services.

