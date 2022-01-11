ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

The most unusual things found or confiscated in 2021 include a deodorant stick filled with bullets, a machete with a 16-inch blade and a burrito stuffed with crystal meth.

A machete, a crystal meth burrito and other items spotted by TSA

Never bring a chain saw through an airport security checkpoint. That is one of the many lessons that travelers could take from the Transportation Security Administration’s list of the top 10 “unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2021,” which the agency released Monday. The chain...
TSA's most unusual items seized at airports

NEW YORK - The Transportation Security Administration has released its Top 10 Catches of 2021 list. The TSA shares an annual list of the most unusual items it has confiscated from travelers at airports. Topping the list for this year is a chainsaw confiscated in New Orleans. In a humorous...
Meth burrito, chainsaw: Here are TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

Another year, another list of weird objects/items people tried to get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA’s “Top 10 Catches of 2021” dropped on Monday. From bear spray to meth-rritos, the TSA officers found some truly unusual items. Here are some mind-blowing things people tried to...
Atlantic City Catch Makes TSA’s 2021 List Of Most Unusual Finds At Airport Security

ATLANTIC CITY,  N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Airport made the TSA’s 2021 top 10 list of most unusual finds at security. The catch came in at No. 10. TSA says they found six bullets hidden inside a stick of deodorant. TSA says bullets are prohibited from being carried through a checkpoint but are not illegal. There were no criminal charges filed, and the traveler was allowed to continue his flight without the bullets. If you’re wondering what else made the list here are some weird ones: a burrito filled with meth, bear spray, a machete, fireworks and even a chainsaw. See the whole list here.
Meth burritos and other unusual TSA finds from last year

Each year the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) publishes a list of the most unusual and wild finds from travelers attempting to bring banned items through security checkpoints and the latest list contains some of the weirdest items we’ve seen in a while including Meth burritos. In the United States,...
Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
