‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Airport made the TSA’s 2021 top 10 list of most unusual finds at security. The catch came in at No. 10. TSA says they found six bullets hidden inside a stick of deodorant. TSA says bullets are prohibited from being carried through a checkpoint but are not illegal. There were no criminal charges filed, and the traveler was allowed to continue his flight without the bullets. If you’re wondering what else made the list here are some weird ones: a burrito filled with meth, bear spray, a machete, fireworks and even a chainsaw. See the whole list here.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO