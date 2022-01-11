CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks: report

In recognition of evolving science and the spread of more infectious COVID variants, the CDC has adjusted its masking guidance. On Friday, the CDC updated its webpage on masking, breaking down the protection levels of various face coverings and promoting some versions over others. While the agency says “any mask is better than no mask,” it is emphasizing use of masks that are both safeguarding and comfortable enough that they will be worn consistently.

