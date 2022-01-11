ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge, a CDC official told The Washington Post.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

