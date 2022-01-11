ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Food Storage Hack You've Been Missing Your Whole Life

By Adrianna MacPherson
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're looking to gain additional food storage, or whether you need to create a pantry from scratch, this hack is a fantastic, budget-friendly...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

You've Been Storing Limes And Lemons Wrong Your Entire Life

We are all out here trying to be adults and sometimes we have no idea what we're doing. For example, TikTok user @sidneyraz has dedicated their entire account to things they wish they would've known earlier, and it's super relatable. Their account includes everyday tasks that many of us have been doing inefficiently or incorrectly without even knowing it, like measuring sticky foods or tying running shoes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Food Pantries#Hack
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you […]
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
RECIPES
975thefanatic.com

16 Life Hacks That Will Make You Happy

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Eyewitness News

Storage Hacks for Christmas Decorations

Now that Christmas and new year celebrations are over, it's time to take down the decorations. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is showing us smart ways to store those decorations, wrapping paper, and other Christmas essentials. For more hacks visit Sherri's Instagram @momhint.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

This £3.80 Amazon grout pen completely transformed my kitchen floor

I recently moved into a new home – the first one I’ve ever owned, and therefore been allowed to do more than hang a picture with a Command strip in.As a typical millennial with big Pinterest dreams and a modest mortgage-adjacent budget, the first order of business was to hit refresh and paint everything white, starting with the kitchen. But while a lick (okay, five coats, the struggle is real) of Dulux brilliant white did the trick on the walls, the floor remained stubbornly tired and a bit dreary.With no cash in the pot to redo the existing surface completely,...
SHOPPING
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
482
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy