ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets, Lions coaching staffs selected to 2022 Senior Bowl

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pEf7_0dipsVrG00

The NFL has announced Tuesday that the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions will coach the players in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. For the first time in the games history, the head coaches of each franchise will be in an advisory role.

The change to the Senior Bowls format comes as a chance for the teams assistants to take charge and showcase their skills in front of other NFL teams. Another change to the format will include four coaches from HBCU's, connecting with the league for future opportunities.

Both the Lions and Jets will be picking twice in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so an experience like this can benefit each franchise to get a first look at top prospects.

"Dan Campbell and Robert Saleh's staffs will bring great intensity to our game week and our players will undoubtedly get better during their time in Mobile. Our leadership is committed to using our game's unique platform inspire change and we are excited about opportunities the new staffing model will create," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement.

The Lions will have the second overall pick and have another spot in the first round as a result of the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, with the second overall pick being determined once the Rams' postseason run is over. New York will select at No. 4 and again at No. 10, the selection the Seahawks gave the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade.

The Senior Bowl set a record for players drafted in the league last year at 106. The showcase game is for college players who finished their last year of eligiability.

Both Campbell and Saleh completed their first seasons as NFL head coaches in 2021. The Lions finished out strong with a win over Green Bay and the Jets lost their final game of the year to the Buffalo Bills.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior Bowl QBs for the Lions roster announced

One of the big benefits of coaching in the Senior Bowl is the ability to work closer than any other NFL franchise with a large crop of draft prospects. For the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell, they’ll get a look at three quarterback prospects often mentioned in aspirational connection to the team when they head the American team in Mobile next month.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Albert Breer
BearDigest

Former Lions Coach Interviews

The first round of the playoffs could shake loose some of the logjam regarding the Bears GM and coaching position, or it could contribute further to the intrigue. Buffalo's 47-17 blowout win over the New England Patriots spoke loudly on behalf of two head coaching candidates the Bears interview on Sunday, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Bowl#The Jets#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Hbcu#Seniorbowl#The Los Angeles Rams#Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Texans give up on David Culley after one season?

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Top Choice For The Texans Job

The Houston Texans fired David Culley on Thursday after just one season as the organization’s head coach. In a year filled with drama and controversy, the franchise wanted to start the 2022 campaign on a fresh note, with a new leader at the helm on the field. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy