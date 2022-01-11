Tomlin says he fell asleep during Raiders/Chargers game

Sunday was a long day/night for Steelers fans.

It was even longer for head coach Mike Tomlin who admitted during his press conference on Tuesday that he missed the end of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders because he fell asleep.

Asked what he thought about the final moments of overtime that resulted in the Raiders kicking a last second field goal to give them the game and secure the Steelers spot in the playoffs, Tomlin said, “I missed the end of it, I dozed off.”

“I knew I had a workday waiting on me, or I assumed I had a workday waiting on me,” added Tomlin. “I think at one point (Las Vegas) was up about 15 and that number made you somewhat comfortable, I’m probably better off not having watched it.”

The Fan’s Jim Colony asked if Tomlin thought about what he would’ve done if put in a similar position to Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

“I didn’t,” said Tomlin.

Okay, then.