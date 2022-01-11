ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tomlin says he fell asleep during Raiders/Chargers game

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTcuP_0dipsN2g00

Sunday was a long day/night for Steelers fans.

It was even longer for head coach Mike Tomlin who admitted during his press conference on Tuesday that he missed the end of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders because he fell asleep.

Asked what he thought about the final moments of overtime that resulted in the Raiders kicking a last second field goal to give them the game and secure the Steelers spot in the playoffs, Tomlin said, “I missed the end of it, I dozed off.”

“I knew I had a workday waiting on me, or I assumed I had a workday waiting on me,” added Tomlin. “I think at one point (Las Vegas) was up about 15 and that number made you somewhat comfortable, I’m probably better off not having watched it.”

The Fan’s Jim Colony asked if Tomlin thought about what he would’ve done if put in a similar position to Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

“I didn’t,” said Tomlin.

Okay, then.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return Thursday

In a huge boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Wild Card Weekend, star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice. But what does head coach Mike Tomlin think about that development?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tomlin didn’t rule out Smith-Schuster playing against the Chiefs on Sunday. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders Chargers#The Los Angeles Chargers
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Get Discouraging Thursday Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need all the help they can get in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs — making Thursday’s Najee Harris news all the more discouraging. The Steelers’ injury report today listed the rookie running back with his second straight “Did Not...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Texans give up on David Culley after one season?

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For NFL World

From the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into this year’s postseason, fans from around the NFL world have overwhelmingly doubted their ability to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs. But on Thursday, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson shared a strong message for these doubters. “Once we win...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy