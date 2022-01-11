Vargas selected president, Fitzgerald VP of BOE

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democratic candidate for governor, is calling for an investigation into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign fundraising practices. At a Thursday news conference, Suozzi called on the New York Attorney General’s Office to investigate. It comes after a published report said Hochul used a state-owned aircraft to fly to political fundraisers in violation of New York ethics laws. Suozzi also called on Hochul to release her schedule following her first 45 days in office. “She wasn’t doing her job as governor to prepare for COVID or other things. She was busy politicking and fundraising, and she was using taxpayer-funded state aircraft,” Suozzi said. The governor’s office released the following statement: “Gov. Hochul is committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards. The governor’s new deputy counsel who oversees ethics is completing a thorough review of all aircraft usage and necessary reimbursements identified thus far have been made, and we are creating additional controls and processes to better ensure consistent adherence to the strictest ethical guidelines.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO