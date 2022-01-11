ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Vargas selected president, Fitzgerald VP of BOE

Liberal First
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are now two new yet familiar faces set to lead the USD 480 school board. During the board’s meeting Monday night, Naomi Vargas and Kathy Fitzgerald were chosen as the board’s president and vice president. Both said they were honored to be chosen for their respective...

liberalfirst.com

