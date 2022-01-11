ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Crypto kiosks are being used for human trafficking and drug dealing, federal watchdog warns

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvvFQ_0diprz6j00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Crypto kiosks, a sort of ATM for cryptocurrencies, should be more closely regulated because of the risk of their use to facilitate human trafficking and drug dealing, a federal watchdog said on Monday.

The Government Accountability Office, an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for Congress, published a report that partly blamed a lack of federal oversight for the increased use of cryptocurrency by criminals.

Crypto kiosks, installed in convenience stores, liquor stores, and other public places, allow people to buy cryptocurrency with deposited cash. To use them, all you must do is provide an email address and phone number and sometimes verify your identity with a driver’s license or other document. You can use a QR code to select a crypto wallet in which to deposit the funds, select your cryptocurrency, and then insert your cash.

The machines are a way for the broader public to get access to virtual currencies through a process that is tangible and familiar. The companies that make the machines earn a commission on the amount exchanged.

Over the past two years, the number of these machines worldwide has skyrocketed to 34,500 from 6,369, according to Coin ATM Radar. The majority of those machines, or about 30,508, are in the U.S.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Although the proliferation of crypto kiosks has helped introduce people to crypto, the GAO said the problem is that law enforcement and federal agencies have trouble locating these kiosks when needed. Although companies that make the kiosks must register with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, they are not required to routinely report the specific locations of their machines.

“This limits federal agencies’ ability to identify kiosks in areas that have been designated as high risk for financial crimes and could involve human and drug trafficking,” the agency said in its report.

Because of the ease in converting dollars to cryptocurrency through crypto kiosks, the machines can be used by criminals to convert cash from illegal activities into crypto. The machines are also less regulated than cryptocurrency exchanges, so transactions made with the machines are more difficult to trace.

The GAO recommended that the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Internal Revenue Service work together to require that kiosk operators report the locations of their machines at regular intervals. Having such a list would help federal agencies and law enforcement identify kiosks by operator and make sure high-risk operators are complying with the law.

The number of suspicious activity reports filed with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that involved cryptocurrency and drug trafficking jumped to 1,432 in 2020 from 252 in 2017, according to the GAO. The agency also said the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center reported that 80% to 90% of the dark web sales it has observed are related to illegal drugs and used cryptocurrencies.

Yet the GAO also warned that data from federal agencies on virtual currency use in human and drug trafficking may not be consistently collected.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies increases, so too will the number of illicit transactions, according to a separate report released last week by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis. Illicit addresses received $14 billion over the course of the year, compared with $7.8 billion in 2020. At the same time, Chainalysis wrote that the growth of general transaction volume was far outpacing the increase in illicit activity.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Moderna chair says COVID could become flu-like endemic in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The pandemic could start moving into an endemic phase in 2022, though countries will need to stay vigilant as the Omicron variant spreads, according to Moderna Inc. co-founder Noubar Afeyan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Don’t focus on income inequality to tackle populism. It might end up making the problem worse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether it’s debates over a tax on billionaires in the U.S., or a broad effort to spread “common prosperity” in China, income inequality is often seen as a critical problem for governments to solve. Unequal economic outcomes are blamed for socioeconomic tension and populist disruption in the U.K., the U.S., Italy, and elsewhere.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

US Federal Trade Commission warns of new crypto scam

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an alert about a new type of crypto scam, involving fraudsters asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. The scam uses an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. The scammer calls pretending to be from the government, law enforcement, or a local utility company. They will then ask you for money. If you believe the story they tell and you seem willing to engage, they will stay on the phone to direct you to withdraw money from your bank, investment, or retirement accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Cryptocurrency#Congress#Coin Atm Radar#Gao#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Are You Eligible For The Stimulus Check Payments In January 2022?

Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the United States, several households will receive another stimulus payment in January to support living costs. In that scenario, this stimulus check may be able to prevent a slew of household financial mishaps. Further stimulus checks are scheduled...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Social Security Sets a New Disability Earnings Limit in 2022

For people who are receiving Social Security disability payments and still earning income, it’s important to know what the earnings limit is. The Social Security Administration caps the maximum amount a disabled person can earn in a given year to remain eligible for disability benefits. Each year, the earnings cap changes.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

A new stimulus check program just opened for applications and you had no idea

You don't have to be a fortune-teller or an expert political strategist to figure out that no new stimulus checks are coming from the federal government anytime soon. The political dynamic is such that the votes in Congress just aren't there for new checks right now. But having said that, stimulus payments also aren't the only kind of aid available to Americans, either. There's related financial assistance that can also help millions of Americans, for example, pay their mortgage.
U.S. POLITICS
davisvanguard.org

Recently Published Report Provides Key Information Regarding Recidivism of Released Federal Drug Trafficking Offenders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Sentencing Commission released a detailed report this week highlighting the characteristics and circumstances in which federal drug trafficking offenders are likely to reoffend upon release, and age and criminal history were among the key factors. The study looked at 13,783 drug trafficking offenders, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Announces Lifetime Ban Against ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli for Masterminding the Illegal Monopoly of a Life-Saving Medication

January 14, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), secured a court order instituting a. lifetime ban against Martin Shkreli, the mastermind of a scheme to stifle competition of the lifesaving drug...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Fortune

76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy