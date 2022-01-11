ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC considers N95 or KN95 mask recommendation to curb omicron

By Colin Martin
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXzsF_0diprody00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering recommending that people upgrade to the more protective N95 or KN95 masks to protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to The Washington Post .

Experts have been pushing the Biden administration to recommend people wear higher-quality masks instead of cloth masks with the rise of cases due to omicron.

An official close with the CDC's discussion who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Washington Post about the benefits of upgrading your mask.

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” the official said. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

There were initial concerns at the beginning of the pandemic that if the CDC recommended N95 masks or similar protective types that there wouldn't be enough for health workers, but now there are no concerns over shortages.

"The CDC guidance is expected to say that if people can 'tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day, you should,'" per The Washington Post.

They are also expected to say that that the best mask is one worn consistently and correctly. The current guidance continues to say that N95 masks should be prioritized for health-care workers.

Michael Osterholm, Director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, has argued for everyone to wear N95 masks and said that there's no reason to keep saving them for health-care workers.

"That note of trying to save N95s for health-care workers is just grossly out of date," Osterholm said.

Julia Raifman, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health, said that high-quality masks are important to help prevent the spread of omicron. She also added that countries like South Korea and Japan have done more to make masks available to people.

"Omicron is very transmissible through shared air," Raifman said. "Mask policies that ensure people with COVID and people around them are wearing high-quality masks do the most to reduce COVID spread."

Congressional staff at the US Capitol were told last week that KN95 masks would be provided to House staff, after previously being given surgical masks.

The health department in Milwaukee, WI began giving out a half-million free N95 masks at vaccination sites and public libraries over the weekend. While Connecticut announced that they will distribute 6 million free N95 masks and 3 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
SELF

These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#N95 Masks#Omicron#Surgical Masks#Covid#The Washington Post#N95s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SHAPE

Here's the Latest CDC Mask Guidance for COVID-19

It can feel downright dizzying trying to keep up with public health guidelines related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as cases continue to surge nationwide. At this point, wearing masks in public is a non-negotiable to help protect yourself and those around you from catching the virus (not to mention other germs, such as the flu), but you might want to reconsider donning that cute cloth mask that matches your outfit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Buy the Best N95 Masks to Help Protect Against Omicron COVID-19 Spread

Meeting new federal mask recommendations, the best N95 masks are certified by health regulator NIOSH, and can be purchased online now. Good Housekeeping Institute experts are sharing tips for shopping for the best N95 masks and other respirators on the market. Plus, we're sharing 6 tips for identifying fake, counterfeit...
SHOPPING
CNBC

CDC updates mask guidance, says N95s offer 'highest protection'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its guidance on masks for the general public, now saying that people "may choose" to wear N95 and KN95 masks because they offer the best protection against Covid-19. But the agency stopped short of saying that people should opt for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in 'constant crisis' throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in "constant crisis" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking members Brett...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy