I thought Dad's pig heart transplant was delirium
A US man, who has become the first person in the world to receive a heart...www.bbc.com
A US man, who has become the first person in the world to receive a heart...www.bbc.com
I hope it is a success. If so here's a guy who will never have to do anymore housecleaning, what can anyone say to him."You live a pig". He can always reply true to the heart.🤔 Just saying 😁.
I really hope this works, I still remember the man who received the first orangutan heart and he was doing well and I believe he died in a week.
Don't laugh anyone. This guy transplant is ok. We all as people are genetically connected to pigs. We are the product of extraterrestrial created mix of pig and ape. Pigs skin is the same as humans. Heart too. Many other organs too. Our DNA has a bunch of the same information. This is not a joke.
Comments / 36