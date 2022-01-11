ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I thought Dad's pig heart transplant was delirium

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US man, who has become the first person in the world to receive a heart...

Donald Bradley
3d ago

I hope it is a success. If so here's a guy who will never have to do anymore housecleaning, what can anyone say to him."You live a pig". He can always reply true to the heart.🤔 Just saying 😁.

The Enforcer
2d ago

I really hope this works, I still remember the man who received the first orangutan heart and he was doing well and I believe he died in a week.

Bogdan LV
3d ago

Don't laugh anyone. This guy transplant is ok. We all as people are genetically connected to pigs. We are the product of extraterrestrial created mix of pig and ape. Pigs skin is the same as humans. Heart too. Many other organs too. Our DNA has a bunch of the same information. This is not a joke.

The Independent

Patient who received groundbreaking pig heart transplant was jailed for stabbing man and leaving him paralysed

A first-of-its kind transplant involving a genetically modified pig heart is raising ethical questions, after it was revealed that the patient who received the surgery had previously stabbed a man repeatedly and left him paralysed.David Bennett Sr, 57, made headlines around the world earlier this week, when it was announced he was safely recovering from the world’s first successful GMO pig heart transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center.Doctors at the university heralded the procedure as an important step in helping the more than 110,000 people each year on organ transplant lists get help sooner – where many...
CBS Baltimore

Breakthrough Pig Heart Transplant Performed In Baltimore Could Help Quell Organ Shortage, Saving Lives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in history, doctors with the University of Maryland School of Medicine successfully transplanted a pig heart into a patient. The experimental surgery, which has no guarantee to work, was the only option for David Bennett, 57, who was diagnosed with terminal heart disease. The patient was ineligible for a human heart transplant. He also didn’t qualify for an artificial heart pump due to his life-threatening arrhythmia. Before the procedure, Bennett survived for weeks off of a heart-lung bypass machine, which left him bedridden. “He said ‘I don’t want to die’ and he said ‘if I do,...
The Independent

‘Still some way to go before pig heart transplant becomes everyday reality’

There is “still some way to go” before pig organs are routinely used in transplants, NHS officials have said.Medics in the US made history last week when they transplanted a pig heart into a human patient with terminal heart disease.The pig was genetically engineered so its organs could survive in a human body.Health officials in the UK have kept track of the landmark surgery which could one day allow more patients to benefit from transplant.University of Maryland School of Medicine Faculty Scientists and Clinicians Perform Historic First Successful #Transplant of Porcine Heart into Adult Human with End-Stage Heart Disease https://t.co/h2GsyFC4t2...
WTNH

Yale chief transplant surgeon watching pig heart transplant in human

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Transplant surgeons at Yale New Haven Health are watching the groundbreaking surgery that took place recently at the University of Maryland. A pig heart was implanted in a 57-year-old man, a first for medical science. “His level of illness probably exceeded our standards for what would be safe for human […]
