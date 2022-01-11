ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Quebec to levy financial penalty on unvaccinated adults

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdYwS_0diprHi700
A woman walks by a closed store in a mall in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada. Some measures put in place by the Quebec government, including the closure of stores, go into effect today to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province. (Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec announced Tuesday that adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be charged a financial penalty.

Premier Francois Legault said not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers should pay for that.

He said the levy will apply only to people who do not qualify for medical exemptions. It is the first time a government in Canada has announced a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated in the pandemic.

Legault said the amount of the penalty hasn’t been decided, but will be “significant.” More details will be released at a later date.

He said about 10% of adults in Quebec are unvaccinated, but they represent about 50% of intensive care patients.

“Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution,” Legault said.

“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”

Quebec previously announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Quebec liquor and cannabis stores will also require proof of vaccination to enter starting Jan. 18 and the government has warned that shopping malls and hair salons could soon require vaccine passports. Appointments for first doses jumped immediately after.

Quebec reported 62 more deaths related to COVID-19, the sometimes fatal illness that can be caused by the coronavirus. That raised the province’s COVID-19 deaths to 12,028, the most in Canada.

Some European countries have started levying fees on their citizens who are not vaccinated.

In Greece, people older than 60 have until Sunday to get their first coronavirus shots or be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they remain unvaccinated.

Austria’s health minister announced last month the government plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate that it aims to introduce in February for all residents age 14 and over.

In Italy, residents 50 and older are required to be vaccinated, and beginning in mid-February those failing to do so will face fines as high as 1,600 euros ($1,800) if they enter their workplaces.

___

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Ontario shuts down schools, indoor dining and gyms

ONTARIO, Canada — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday. Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebecers#Canada#Toronto#Ap#Canadian#European
nny360.com

Let’s follow Canada on crossing the border

How has Elise Stefanik missed that we are in a life and death battle here at the border with Canada? Our battle does not involve our dear neighbors directly, for it is one with COVID-19. Residents of the north country are contracting the novel coronavirus daily; our hospitals are overwhelmed;...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
AFP

Brazil begins vaccinating young children despite Bolsonaro objection

Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Friday after the move was approved, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro. Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an Indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance. The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021. The new age group was approved for vaccination by Anvisa health authorities a month ago.
HEALTH
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wants provinces to make vaccination mandatory. Québec has proposed a health tax for the unvaccinated. And other democracies have proposed similar laws. But fining or taxing the unvaccinated raises practical and legal problems. Here, I focus on the legal issues. As the pandemic wears on, governments are bringing in more and more vaccine mandates. First you needed a vaccine to go to bars, restaurants and gyms. Then there were workplace mandates, then mandates to travel on trains and airplanes. Québec has recently required vaccines to enter liquor and cannabis stores. With vaccination rates barely budging in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Quebec Introduces ‘Significant’ Tax on Unvaccinated Canadians

Quebec is all set to become the first Canadian province to charge a health tax to Canadians who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The province has suffered the highest number of COVID-related deaths in Canada, and is currently battling another spike in cases. On Tuesday, Premier François Legault confirmed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Canadian province announces plan to impose fine on the unvaccinated

The premier of Quebec announced plans Tuesday to financially penalize residents of the province who remain unvaccinated for nonmedical reasons. Premier Francois Legault said in a press conference that the unvaccinated, despite being 10% of Quebec's population, are placing disproportionate stress on hospitals in the French-speaking province. As of Tuesday, COVID-19 deaths in Quebec reached 12,028, which is the highest in Canada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Quebec's 'unvaxxed tax' has people rushing to get vaccinated

Quebec's plan to put a "significant" health tax on unvaccinated people — who account for a large share of COVID-19 hospitalizations — quickly drove a rush of new appointments this week, health officials say. "It's encouraging!" said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, in a tweet announcing the new...
WORLD
leedaily.com

Austria Is Planning to Impose Fines on People Aged 14 and Older Who Are Unvaccinated, AP and Reuters Report

ASSERTION: The Austrian government is recruiting people to ‘hunt down’ people who are not vaccinated. AP’S EVALUATION: Missing context. Authorities in Linz, Austria, are recruiting employees to impose penalties on people who violate Austria’s programmed COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is expected to be applicable in February and will apply to all people in Austria ages 14 and older. But the term “hunt down” misinterpreted the new roles, which are administrative jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kosu.org

As U.S. states struggle to keep economies open, Canadian provinces impose restrictions. What works?

As states across the U.S. struggle to keep their economies open amid near-record-setting daily COVID-19 case counts, Canadian provinces are taking more drastic measures. Starting Wednesday, the province of Ontario will impose two weeks of online-only schools and close bars, indoor restaurant dining, gyms, museums and more. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “the math is not on our side” as health experts warn that the province could see hundreds of thousands of new cases a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

722K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy