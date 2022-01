The celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy will be remembered on Jan. 17, 2022, after 59 years. Yet, I can hear many saying “his speech, vision and dream are in the past and are not relevant today.” I beg your pardon. It is his speech, which continues to be studied in our universities, and his vision and dream are central to what our nation and the world continue battling and echoing his dream: for example, voting rights. It has been said that “A man without a vision will perish.” We can juxtapose his message to the messenger and onto our world today.

