ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Micron’s microscopic NVMe SSD packs 2TB of lightning-quick storage

By Gordon Ung
PCWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be incredibly small, but Micron’s new 2400 SSD is still capable of packing up to 2TB of storage and PCIe 4.0, the company said Tuesday. Micron said the teeny-tiny SSD (the smallest one above) measures 22mm x 30mm but is still capable of hitting 2TB of capacity and decent...

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

How to enable GeForce Integer Scaling and make retro games look great

Have you ever heard the phrase “You should never meet your hero?” If you’re a fan of old-school games, playing those classic titles on a modern monitor could have a similarly negative effect. Your “hero” is likely to greet you with blurry, low-resolution graphics that have you questioning your fond memories. Worry not, time traveler: Nvidia has a solution for you!
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

One of Samsung’s big missteps might result in exciting Galaxy S22 news

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung's next big thing. The Korean giant will unveil the new flagship in early February, and you'll have it in your hands by the end of next month, assuming you preorder one. The Galaxy S22 already has some fans very excited, as the Ultra model will all but replace the Galaxy Note 22. The phone will feature a Note-like design that includes a built-in S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will look more like...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micron#Ssd#Microscopic#Laptop#512gb#Tb
Electronic Engineering Times

Samsung’s PCIe 5.0 SSD Promises Speeds Up to 13GBps

Samsung's new PM1743 SSD uses the latest PCIe 5.0 interface and Samsung’s sixth generation V-NAND, touting read speeds of up to 13GBps. Samsung Electronics has launched its PM1743 SSD for enterprise servers, which uses the PCIe 5.0 interface and its sixth generation V-NAND, touting read speeds of up to 13GBps.
COMPUTERS
pushsquare.com

Best PS5 SSD 2022: Boost Your PS5 Storage Capacity

What is the best PS5 SSD? Which PS5 SSD should you buy? Following a firmware update, you can expand your PlayStation 5's storage capacity (See Also: PS5 SSD: How Much Storage Space Does It Have?) by purchasing a compatible internal PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD drive. However, due to the nature of the PS5's infrastructure, you'll need to use a Solid State Drive that meets the strict requirements Sony has set.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Secure your new Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD on sale for $207

The larger the capacity of the solid state drive, the bigger the price. Some of them can get insanely expensive when you start adding terabytes, but it's always nice when you can see the price drop down even just a little bit. Right now, you can get the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD on sale for just $206.99 at Newegg when you use the code 93XSG72. That's 10% off its $230 price, which is already a discounted price considering it was regularly selling for $290 as early as last September. While this doesn't quite beat what we saw on Black Friday (a drop to $200), it's only a few bucks off so still a solid deal. No one else has it for this low either, so Newegg is your way to save. This is a Shell Shocker deal, which means the coupon code is temporary.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
GeekyGadgets

External SSD storage and USB-C dock from $149

Beelink have created a new external SSD storage solution and USB-C dock in the form of the Expand F which is not only capable of accepting solid-state drives but also older HDD if preferred. The storage solution is equipped with an M.2 2280 slot for a SATA3 SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and is now available to preorder priced at $149 without any storage, enabling you to add your own depending on your preference. As well as being available with 512 GB SSD for $199 and a 512 GB SSD together with a 1 TB HDD priced at $239.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Save on the Best PS5 SSD Storage Upgrades from XPG, WD, Samsung, Seagate, and More

In order to upgrade the internal storage in your PS5 without compromising on speed, any old SSD just won't cut it. You'll need to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with at least 5,500MB/s transfer speeds. A heatsink is also highly recommended. You could either get one without heatsink and add it yourself, which is very easy to do and only costs about $12 on Amazon, or you could buy one with a pre-installed heatsink. PS5 SSD prices have dropped pretty significantly since late last year, with the XPG model being far and away the best bang for your buck. We've posted the best prices on other popular options below, as well as other deals you might be interested in.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | SK Hynix announces the Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD

Scheduled to hit the market later this year alongside the existing Gold P31 and Gold S31 series, the Platinum P41 will be the first Gen 4.0 SSD with a 176-NAND layer by SK Hynix. Designed to fulfill the needs of gamers and content creators, it will be available in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB versions.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Popular Lenovo Legion 5 17 laptop on sale for $649 USD with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and 256 GB NVMe SSD

Walmart is currently offering the budget Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for only $649 USD. The deal is notable for its large 17.3-inch screen size and 1080p IPS panel with >95 percent sRGB coverage relative to the low asking price. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H has also proven to be comparable to the Intel Core i7-10870H commonly found on gaming laptops almost two times the price of this particular Legion 5 configuration. In comparison, most other budget laptops in this price range would typically come with slower Core i5 CPUs or cheaper 1080p panels with shallower colors.
COMPUTERS
Computer Weekly

Need rapid networked storage? Take a look at NVMe-over-TCP

In data storage, speed is more essential than ever. In fact, 90% of IT organisations surveyed by ESG recently reported they now need to move faster than three years ago, with 41% accelerating their response speed by more than 50%. For a modern business, competitive success requires scalable and highly...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

How HP’s unique Cryo Chamber design helps gaming PCs chill out

Sure, sheer power makes a big difference in your PC’s performance, but efficient cooling plays a huge part too. Yes, better cooling is the answer to better desktop gaming, and HP’s unique new take on traditional closed-loop cooling caught our eye at CES 2022. HP’s clever idea might...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Intel and Nvidia just dunked on Apple’s M1 Max. Should you believe the hype?

When Apple finally released its M1 Max processor in October, the Internet predictably saw dark days for PC laptops. Some even felt bad for PC laptop makers being uncompetitive with the MacBook Pro for perhaps “years.” Those predictions may have to be retuned a bit now that Intel and Nvidia have both come out swinging at Apple, however.
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Micron begins shipping 176-layer QLC NAND SSD

Micron has started volume shipments of the world's first 176-layer QLC NAND SSD. Micron claims that its Micron 2400 SSD product is built with the most advanced NAND architecture and delivers the industry’s leading storage density and optimised performance for a broad range of data-rich applications. The SSD is...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Intel crowns a new PC chief

Intel has named Michelle Johnston Holthaus, the current executive vice president of its Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, as the new head of its Client Computing Group (CCG), which includes Intel’s Core processor line. Gregory “GB” Bryant, who currently heads Intel’s CCG, will leave at the end of January...
BUSINESS
PCWorld

Get this powerful Alienware laptop with an RTX 3070 for just $1,377

Today, you can get an Alienware m15 R4 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for just $1,377 with the checkout code SMITEAW. That’s $153 off of the current sale price of $1,530 and way below the list price of $2,299.99. This laptop features an Intel “Comet Lake” eight core,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy