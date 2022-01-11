ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) dir. Jennifer Kluska & Derek Drymon

By Kyle Amato
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 125 years, Count Dracula (Brian Hull) has decided it is finally time to retire and pass the hotel onto his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez). Unfortunately, Drac realizes this means the hotel will also go to his human son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg), whose goofy crunchy granola lifestyle is often a thorn...

Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video’s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
REVIEW: The Beatles: Get Back (2021) dir. Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back could almost be read as a music documentary satire. It begins with a perfect setup: the Beatles have two weeks to write a new album before recording it live with an audience by the end of January, 1969. The concert and rehearsals will be filmed for a TV special, under Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s direction. The premise guarantees a strong narrative trajectory: clear buildup and payoff framed by the suspense of a looming deadline. What we see in Get Back, however, is the steady deterioration of its own story, as the form of the project, and ultimately the entire Beatles enterprise, are called into question. Jackson maintains his ticking clock device, and a calendar counts down the days — but to what? John, Paul, George, and Ringo can’t agree on what they’re producing, and Lindsay-Hogg hasn’t the slightest idea what he’s directing.
GO-TO: A Clockwork Orange (1971) dir. Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 cult classic envisions an enigmatic, terrifying, dystopian London where gangs rule the streets after dark. A Clockwork Orange unspools the story of Alexander “Alex” DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his droogs—George, Pete, and Dim—as they beat the homeless, rape women, and fight other gangs across the abandoned wasteland of an impoverished England. When they betray him, Alex is arrested and subjected to an experimental “treatment” program for criminals while in prison, in exchange for early release. While it “cures” Alex of his psychopathic tendencies, it backfires, causing his post-prison life to dive into the darkest depths of despair.
Deadline

Disney+ Earth Day Plans Unveiled, Three New Movies And Specials On Tap – TCA

The power of each of us to create change for the better and inspire others with the wonders of the world will be underlined by the Disney+ lineup of Earth Day programming, announced today at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour. The streaming offerings on tap include Polar Bear, the next wildlife movie from Disneynature; Explorer: The Last Tepui, the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series; and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a special update based on the 2018 documentary on the making of Apricot Lane Farms. All will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22. For Polar Bear, Disney+...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Terrorizes Box Office With $3.5M in Previews

Scream made plenty of noise as it opened in select theaters Thursday night, grossing a strong $3.5 million in Thursday previews despite challenges posed by the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. The slasher pic began rolling out at 7 p.m. local time across the country in roughly 3,000 locations. By Friday morning, it will be playing in more 3,666 theaters. The reboot — featuring original ‘Scream’ stars including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell alongside franchise newcomers — hopes transform into the first box office hit of 2022. The slasher film opens more than 25 years after Wes Craven’s Scream turned...
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
Variety

Contenders: A Look at How Makeup and Hairstylists Worked on Transforming Leading Actors

This year is all about transformations. Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune,” Jared Leto in “House of Gucci” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” all required hours in the makeup chair and daily application of prosthetics for their roles. At the other end of the scale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” and Emma Stone in “Cruella” just needed little accents from a winged liner to a straight line or the perfect bold red lip, and even gold lipstick...
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
The Guardian

The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett review – a mind-bending, heartwarming mystery

Janice Hallett topped charts last year with her debut, The Appeal, a thriller about a murder in the sleepy town of Lower Lockwood told entirely in a mix of texts, emails and documents. Hallett’s second novel, The Twyford Code, is innovative in a different way: it is a transcription of 200 audio files that have been found on the iPhone 4 of missing ex-convict Steven Smith.
The Independent

Why Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is an anti-love love story

Licorice Pizza is many things: a sun-soaked paean to 1970s LA; an earnest exploration of first love; a joyfully juvenile tribute to screwball cinema; a silly and voyeuristic behind-the-scenes slice of Tinseltown. But most of all, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film is a journey of the self, masquerading as a coming-of-age romance.We open upon a meet-cute of the most unlikely kind: she’s the photographer’s assistant at his high school’s picture day. Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late great Phillip Seymour Hoffman) is a precocious 15-year-old former child actor in puppyish thrall to Alana Kane (Alana Haim, of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
TVLine

The Santa Clause Sequel Series Starring Tim Allen Ordered at Disney+

The Santa Clause franchise is making a comeback — this time on the small screen. Disney+ on Friday announced a series order for The Santa Clause (working title), a limited-run series that will see Tim Allen reprise his beloved role as Scott Calvin. Production is set to get underway in Los Angeles this spring, with Jack Burditt (Last Man Standing) on board as showrunner. He’ll executive-produce alongside fellow LMS vets Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Read on for the official logline, then keep scrolling for additional details… Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Scream’ Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ With $35M Holiday Debut

Scream is winning the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the box office with a projected four-day gross of $35 million, enough to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s also good enough to revive the classic slasher franchise for Paramount and Spyglass, who partnered on the reboot. Scream‘s three-day domestic weekend gross is an estimated $30.6 million, a strong showing considering the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. Overseas, Scream grossed $18 million from 50 markets. The U.K. led with $3.4 million. The film has younger moviegoers — who have been the most inclined to return to theaters —  to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
