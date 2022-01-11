REVIEW: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) dir. Jennifer Kluska & Derek Drymon

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back could almost be read as a music documentary satire. It begins with a perfect setup: the Beatles have two weeks to write a new album before recording it live with an audience by the end of January, 1969. The concert and rehearsals will be filmed for a TV special, under Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s direction. The premise guarantees a strong narrative trajectory: clear buildup and payoff framed by the suspense of a looming deadline. What we see in Get Back, however, is the steady deterioration of its own story, as the form of the project, and ultimately the entire Beatles enterprise, are called into question. Jackson maintains his ticking clock device, and a calendar counts down the days — but to what? John, Paul, George, and Ringo can’t agree on what they’re producing, and Lindsay-Hogg hasn’t the slightest idea what he’s directing.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO