Heidi came to Pet Pal with a little problem, and after vets took look, they decided Heidi would have her best chance at her best life with three legs. This sweet-natured, super-smart shepherd mix pup has bounced back from the surgery; now all she needs for that best life is a new family. She’s nine months young, weighs about 40 pounds, and ready to start 2022 with her new home. Due to her breed, Pet Pal wants her new humans to own their own home.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO