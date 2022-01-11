Johnny Manziel 'Fell For The Cheese' In National Title Game

Texas A&M great gave his reaction to Georgia's national championship win over Alabama

As far as former Texas A&M football players go, few are more outspoken than Johnny Manziel, especially when it comes to the Aggies.

On Monday night, Manziel, like the rest of the college football world, had his eyes fixed on the national title matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, Manziel also had a little bit more interest than the casual fan , as he had put money on the Crimson Tide to come out with the win.

As the clock began to wind down on the Bulldogs' 33-18 win, Manziel seemingly admitted his mistake, but not without throwing a little bit of shade the Tide's way .

“I knew it was a trap game and I still fell for the 🧀," Manziel tweeted. "Hats off to Georgia that was a hell of a second half.”

The game in itself seemed far from a trap, with Georgia heading into the matchup as a 2.5-point favorite. Not to mention the Tide were without top pass catcher John Metchie III.

Despite that, however, Alabama still held an 18-13 lead with just 10 minutes to go.

That is when the wheels fell off for the Tide, and Georgia was able to take control by scoring 20 unanswered points on its way to erasing championship drought that lasted four decades.

Still, almost 10 years after beating the Tide in 2012, Manziel was able to get one more shot in at his former rivals.

