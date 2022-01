Kevin Kisner doesn’t sound like a guy who is expecting to make a Ryder Cup team. The 38-year-old Kisner appeared on Golf.com’s Subpar Podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and among the topics was Kisner’s exclusion from last year’s U.S. team that went on to win at Whistling Straits. Kisner finished the qualifying process ranked just 18th in points and performed poorly in his two playoff starts, though there was some public push for Kisner, a strong putter and match-play competitor, to be named as one of captain Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO