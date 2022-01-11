ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIG Director Michael Sarnoski To Helm Next Installment In A QUIET PLACE Franchise For Paramount

Cover picture for the articleJeff Nichols was set to helm Paramount Pictures' planned A Quiet Place spinoff before parting ways with the project last year, and Deadline is now reporting that the still untiled movie has found a new director. Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski is now in final...

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
