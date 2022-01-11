How to manage feelings in the new year

CLEVELAND, Oh. (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Now that 2022 has begun, many people have a New Year’s resolution in mind. But, as we all know, they’re not always the easiest to keep. “Each and every year, people tend to make the same exact resolution, year after year. This shows there is a gap between what we want and what we actually do,” explained Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “And we can use psychology to actually fill in that gap and figure out how to change our habits to make these resolutions stick.”
Comments / 0