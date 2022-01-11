Bengals clear Auden Tate to resume practicing

Living in New Orleans, I follow both the Saints and Bengals. As the Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow era has unfolded, I can't help but see parallels to the Saints in 2006. The Saints were coming off of years of losing seasons. They had not been to the playoffs in 6 years. They hired a young, offensive minded coach named Sean Payton who comes out of the Bill Parcells coaching tree. In 2006, they win the free agent battle with Miami to land a young, talented QB named Drew Brees. Brees was rehabbing a serious shoulder injury and there was a great risk that he would never be the same. Because of that, San Diego released Brees in favor of Philip Rivers. They drafted smart and surrounded Brees with offensive talent and within 4 years, they were Super Bowl champions. Payton and Brees were teamed up for 15 years.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO