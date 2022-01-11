ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals clear Auden Tate to resume practicing

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals have given wide receiver Auden Tate the IR-return designation and cleared him to resume practicing, the team announced Tuesday. Tate has been on IR since December 4th with a calf injury. Today starts a 21-day period in...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs

MIAMI, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- While two games will be played indoors during the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, freezing temperatures, snow flurries, rain and strong winds could impact four others. Games in bad weather are typically lower scoring. Snow and rain can make the ball slick, hard for...
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl

Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Cincy Jungle

Who will win Bengals vs. Raiders?

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in the first game of the 2021 NFL Postseason. The two teams have already played once this year, in Week 11. That was the first game after the bye, and the Bengals won 32-13 in the desert. The game was...
NFL
Bengals.com

A Familiar Brees Blows Into PBS As Bengals And Their No. 9 Open Playoff Run

Bengals president Mike Brown and Joe Burrow, his record-breaking quarterback, may have 61 years between them. But they're both Ohio-bred quarterbacks who know what the position is supposed to look like. And both of them are big fans of Saints' future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, NBC's analyst for Saturday's Wild Card...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ir#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cincinnati Bengals News
CBS Sports

Three reasons Raiders will beat Bengals: Derek Carr key to Vegas snapping 19-year playoff drought

The Las Vegas Raiders clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2016, yet have a different vibe than their last playoff appearance. Franchise quarterback Derek Carr will be making his first playoff start after missing the Raiders' last playoff opportunity with a broken fibula, a huge boost to an organization that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2002 AFC Championship.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to erroneous whistle that led to Bengals TD

It’s just the first game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend but this may very well be the biggest talking point of the week. Near the end of the first half in the Raiders-Bengals game, a whistle was blown during a play. As players are conditioned to...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

The 2021 Bengals remind me of the 2006 Saints

Living in New Orleans, I follow both the Saints and Bengals. As the Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow era has unfolded, I can't help but see parallels to the Saints in 2006. The Saints were coming off of years of losing seasons. They had not been to the playoffs in 6 years. They hired a young, offensive minded coach named Sean Payton who comes out of the Bill Parcells coaching tree. In 2006, they win the free agent battle with Miami to land a young, talented QB named Drew Brees. Brees was rehabbing a serious shoulder injury and there was a great risk that he would never be the same. Because of that, San Diego released Brees in favor of Philip Rivers. They drafted smart and surrounded Brees with offensive talent and within 4 years, they were Super Bowl champions. Payton and Brees were teamed up for 15 years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Quick Couple Questions/comments for the CJ Fans

I love the CJ site. I have been reading CJ for @7 years but only when I wanted to post something a few years back did i actually join. There are many characters on this site that have forgot more then i will ever know about the Bengals. Im an old timer, been a Bengals fan since the beginning. CJ let me know Im not the only Bengals fan outside of Cincinnati. :)
NFL
Cincy Jungle

How far will the Bengals go in the playoffs?

How far will the Cincinnati Bengals go in the NFL playoffs?. The Bengals are favored to beat the Raiders, and for many fans the Bengals are favored to win a playoff game for the first time in their whole lives. This is a different team than the squad Marvin Lewis...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy