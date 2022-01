Coral Glades cheerleading team will have a chance to perform at the State Semifinals following their 8th place finish in Regionals on Friday. The Jaguars competed in the Extra Large Non-Tumbling Division against Stranahan, Flanagan, Piper, Goleman Key Gates, Monsignor Pace, and La Salle High School. They previously came in third place at Districts on January 9, performing at Coral Glades High School.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO