Champaign County coroner identifies pedestrian killed after hit by semi along I-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a pedestrian killed Tuesday morning along I-74.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 28-year-old Cedric H. Jones died after being hit by a semi-truck. This happened on I-74, west of Prospect Avenue. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr. Jones died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during this incident,” said Northrup. There will not be an autopsy. However, there are toxicology results pending.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what lead up to this incident.

