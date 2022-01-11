ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Rem Pitlick: Hits waivers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pitlick was waived by the Wild on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Potential Wasn't Enough To Keep Rem Pitlick In Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild placed Rem Pitlick on waivers Tuesday. A day later, the Montreal Canadiens claimed him off of waivers. The Habs are reuniting Pitlick with his brother Rhett, who Montreal selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. The Wild were surely hoping he would pass through waivers and get assigned to Iowa. But as many expected, that didn’t happen. The rookie forward has been good this season considering the circumstances.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
hockeywilderness.com

Lineup construction kicked Pitlick out of Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild have a clear identity. It might have shifted slightly with the emergence of star Kirill Kaprizov and some other, more fresh and exciting young offensive talent, but the root of the roster is still identical to previous renditions: Hard-working, grindy, gritty, stable teams. At times it’s been...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Elliotte Friedman
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Rem Pitlick: Makes Habs debut

Pitlick had one hit and finished minus-1 over 18:59 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Pitlick made his Montreal debut after being claimed off waivers from the Wild a day earlier. He donned the No. 32 sweater and took up residence on the second line with Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin. The Canadiens expect to have injured forwards Josh Anderson (upper body), Paul Byron (hip), Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Tyler Toffoli (hand) return at some point during a road trip that extends through Jan. 24, so Pitlick may not stick in a top-six role for much longer. A game Saturday at home against the Devils has been postponed, meaning Montreal's next scheduled game is Monday in Arizona.
NHL
Dallas Sports Focus

Hit Sticks: Let's Get Wild

Things are about to get intense as the playoffs are here and the Cowboys host the 49ers in the Wild Card round. Former Cowboys Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church dissect how the Cowboys can find some success against a talented 49ers team on Sunday!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild#Sportsnet#Ahl Iowa
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Moves up list of greats on PP

Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks. Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy