Ducks' Derek Grant: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Grant scored a goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Grant tried to spark a comeback at 4:39 of the third period, but the Ducks were too far behind for it to matter. The 31-year-old had gone without a point in his last four games. He's up to four tallies, four assists, 51 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 34 contests overall. Grant will likely play in a bottom-six role more often than not.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO