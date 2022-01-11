Ducks' Derek Grant: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Grant scored a goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Grant tried to spark a comeback at 4:39 of the third period, but the Ducks were too far behind for it to matter. The 31-year-old had gone without a point in his last four games. He's up to four tallies, four assists, 51 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 34 contests overall. Grant will likely play in a bottom-six role more often than not.
The New York Knicks are acquiring forward Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the Knicks will send the Hawks a 2022-first round pick, via the Charlotte Hornets, plus forward Kevin Knox. The first-round pick is protected, and New York will...
Stolarz was placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play Saturday against Chicago. Stolarz has coughed up 12 goals on 101 shots during his active three-game losing streak. Anaheim's next game isn't until Wednesday, so it's possible that the 27-year-old clears protocols by then.
Benoit submitted a positive COVID-19 test Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Benoit will almost certainly miss multiple contests as a result of his positive COVID-19 test. Brendan Guhle was recalled from AHL San Diego on Thursday to fill in until Benoit is cleared to return.
Forbort cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Forbort had been in virus protocols since Monday and missed three games. The 29-year-old, who has four goals and three assists in 31 contests this season, should rejoin Boston's third defense pairing Saturday versus Nashville.
The Ducks placed Terry in COVID-19 protocols Friday. Terry will miss at least two games and will return to action no sooner than Wednesday versus Colorado. The 24-year-old has 22 goals and 14 assists this season and should return to his first-line role once he recovers from the virus.
