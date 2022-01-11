ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Recovery timetable extended

 4 days ago

Gadjovich (upper body) was ruled out for the rest of the week...

nysportsday.com

Shark Blank

Rangers knew the way to beat San Jose. Just have Chris Kreider score two goals, including the first shorthanded tally of his career and have young defenseman Braden Schneider make his NHL debut a memorable one as the Rangers shutout the San Jose Sharks, 3-0 last night SAP Center at San Jose.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
